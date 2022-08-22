Maryland Delegation Members Announce Nearly $4 Million for Early Childhood Education Projects

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Anthony Brown, and Jamie B. Raskin (all D-Md.) announced $3,961,485 in federal funding for EasterSeals Head Start projects in Prince George’s County and across the region.

EasterSeals is a nonprofit provider of early childhood education services that focuses on promoting school readiness for children in low-income families by meeting children’s emotional, social, health, nutritional, and psychological needs. Through the Head Start program, children build literacy, math, and social skills with the support of well-trained teachers and an engaging curriculum.

“Students’ success begins with early childhood learning. The COVID-19 pandemic hadparticularly devastating effects on our low-income communities, and programs like Head Start are critical to helping close that gap,” the lawmakers said. “We are pleased to announce this funding that will help young learners develop the social, emotional, and cognitive skills they need to succeed and thrive in the classroom.”



This award comes from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Administration for Children & Families and the Office of Head Start. Head Start and Early Head Start grant recipients provide services to more than 1 million children every year, in every U.S. state and territory, in farm worker camps, and in more than 155 tribal communities. More information on Head Start and Early Head Start programs and services can be found here.

EasterSeals DC MD VA not only provides personalized child development and early intervention services, but also disability and community services to adults and veterans. EasterSeals offers employment support and mental healthcare for military families, engaging activities and expansive resources for adults with disabilities, and comprehensive services and supports for caregivers. They work to help reduce poverty and homelessness and improve healthcare and employment by empowering people of all ages and abilities to be full and equal participants in their communities.