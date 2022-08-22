State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Waldorf

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., firefighters responded to 20 Greystone Circle in Waldorf, for the reported structure.

The 911 caller was a next-door neighbor who observed smoke coming from the back of the residence and alerted the homeowner, allowing them to safely exit the home.

The fire was extinguished using a garden hose prior to the arrival of firefighters.

50 firefighters responded and checked for extensions and smoke removal from the residence.

The owner/occupant is identified as Monique Adams, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $20,000.00

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

