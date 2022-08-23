Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest Two Men for Illegal Firearm Possession

August 23, 2022
Jamarr Sherman Mackall, 31, of Great Mills and Chicago Alexander Garner, 27, of Lexington Park

On August 22, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) along with members of the Narcotics and Special Operations Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, on Jamarr Sherman Mackall, age 31 of Great Mills. Mackall was located inside a vehicle and recovered from the vehicle was a rifle and quantity of ammunition. Also in the vehicle was Chicago Alexander Garner, age 27 of Lexington Park.

Both Mackall and Garner were arrested and charged with the following:

  • Rifle/Shotgun Possession by Disqualified Person
  • Illegal Possession of Ammunition
  • Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

