Detectives Investigating Homicide of 5-Year-Old Child in Town of Capitol Heights

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating the homicide of a child in the town of Capitol Heights. The victim is 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois.

On August 18, 2022, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street for the report of an unresponsive child.

Delinois was rushed to a hospital in Washington, DC, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the District of Columbia conducted an autopsy. That examination determined the victim’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner was ruled a homicide.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the town of Capitol Heights.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0039643.