Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Trash Truck

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Southern District officers were dispatched to a traffic crash on Broadwater Road near Blaine Lane.

The investigation would reveal that a 2022 trash truck was making its scheduled refuse pickups along eastbound Broadwater Road when it encountered a wide-bodied dually pickup truck heading westbound. This section of roadway is narrow with no shoulders.

Both the dually and trash truck attempted to pass each other safely when the two right wheels of the trash truck left the roadway’s edge, dropped, and sank in the mud. This, in turn, caused the trash truck to trip and roll onto its right side.

On the back of the trash truck were two employees working as refuse collectors. One was able to jump from the rotating truck uninjured however the second rider was unable to free himself from the truck.

The truck landed completely on its right side and on top of the second employee. The pickup truck and trash truck did not collide.

Anne Arundel County Paramedics pronounced the second employee dead at the scene. The second employee was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME) in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.

Vehicle 1: 2022 Freightliner HX620, driver is Edward Pierre Grant Jr., 28-year-old male of Middle River, Maryland who suffered no injuries.

Owner of the vehicle is Bates Trucking Co. Inc. 4305 48th St. of Bladensburg, MD 20710

Deceased employee: Francisco Javier Medero, 54-year-old male of Glen Burnie, MD 21061