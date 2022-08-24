Police Investigating Burglary and Property Destruction at Ridgell’s Baymart and ATM in Ridge

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ridgell’s Baymart located at 16595 Three Notch Road in Ridge, and 13270 Point Lookout Road in Ridge, for the reported burglaries.

Police arrived on the scene to find Ridgell’s Baymart had damage to the property after a burglary occurred overnight.

Deputies responded to the parking lot of the Raley’s Town & Country Market/Dollar General in Ridge and located an ATM machine had been damaged.

It is unknown if any property was stolen from either incident.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the two incidents.

All photos are courtesy of Ridgell’s Baymart.

