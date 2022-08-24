Police Arrest Three Great Mills Men for an Armed Robbery in June of 2022

On August 23, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST) and members of the Special Operations Division (SOD), served a search and seizure warrant related to a robbery which occurred on June 15, 2022, in the 22000 block of Deerpath Court in Great Mills.

Located at the residence during the execution of the warrant was Benjamin Dennis Wagoner, age 18 of Great Mills. Recovered during the search warrant was a large quantity of suspected marijuana, packaging materials, scales, and a firearm.

Wagoner was arrested and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Assault First and Second Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Theft

CDS: Distribution

Firearm Drug Trafficking

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

In connection with the robbery, Daniel Erin Castillo, age 25, and Isaiah Tremaine Luttrell, age 22, both of Great Mills, were arrested and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Assault First and Second Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Handgun on Person

Theft

All three suspects remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

