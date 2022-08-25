Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville, Two Victims Flown to Trauma Center

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 5:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned with entrapment.

A Charles County Sheriff’s officer arrived on the scene and requested helicopters for two victims. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was launched to land nearby.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department responded and found two vehicles involved with one victim trapped.

Crews extricated the trapped victim in approximately 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one victim each to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department


