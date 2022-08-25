No Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Dump Truck and Semi-Truck in Hollywood

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 9:34 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Airport View Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-truck and flat-bed trailer and a loaded dump truck involved in a T-bone style collision with the dump truck overturned on the trailer.

All occupants had self-extricated prior to the arrival of First Responders. All patients reported no injuries and denied transport.

Firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, NDW Patuxent River, and St. Mary’s County Emergency Services responded to the scene and continue to operate as of 11:40 a.m.

HAZMAT personnel were requested to the scene to contain a large fuel spill.

Police are investigating the collision.

Southbound Three Notch Road is still closed as of 11:43 a.m., and extended delays are expected. Police are conducting traffic control, use caution in the area and slow down!

Updates will be provided when they become available.

