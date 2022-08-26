Hyundai and Kia Recalls Over 280,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk

August 23, 2022 release – Hyundai Motor America and Kia America recommend that owners of select Model Year 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles park their cars outside and away from homes and other structures until their vehicles have been repaired, due to new recalls for the risk of fire.

Additionally, a “stop sale” is being issued as of today’s filing, in accordance with federal regulations, for affected unsold vehicles at dealers and vehicle processing centers.

The recalls involve 245,030 Model Year 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade vehicles (NHTSA ID: 22V-633) and 36,417 Model Year 2020-2022 Kia Telluride vehicles (NHTSA ID: 22V-626).

Previously this year (2022) Kia recalled over 147,000 Soul and Seltos vehicles due to a fire risk, along with the following vehicles below due to fire risks.

2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs without Smart Cruise Control manufactured between Nov. 2, 2015 and March 12, 2018

2017-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs without Smart Cruise Control manufactured between Dec. 15, 2015 and April 20, 2018

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUVs without Smart Cruise Control manufactured between May 31, 2018 and Nov. 28, 2018

2014-2015 Hyundai Tucson SUVs manufactured between Aug. 10, 2013 and May 15, 2015

2014-2016 Kia Sportage SUVs manufactured between Sept. 30, 2013 and Nov. 16, 2015

2016-2018 Kia K900 sedans manufactured between April 21, 2015 and Nov. 6, 2017

An accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness module, causing a short circuit. In some cases, an electrical short can cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off.

There are no confirmed fires, crashes or injuries related to this condition in the United States.

As an interim repair, Hyundai dealers will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse, as necessary. An interim repair is not available for Kia vehicles.

The recall repair is under development. When a repair is available, all owners of vehicles potentially equipped with affected trailer hitch wiring harnesses will be notified by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai or Kia dealer.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall. Owners can also download NHTSA’s SaferCar app for Apple or Android. Enter the vehicle, tires, car seat, or other vehicle equipment, and the app will push a notification if a recall is issued.

