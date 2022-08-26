Three Displaced After Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials Causes Townhouse Fire in La Plata, No Injuries Reported

August 26, 2022

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., firefighters responded to 422 Patuxent Court in La Plata, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the rear of a townhouse.

20 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes.

The owner is identified as Larry Quade; Occupant as Britney Thomas. Estimated loss of structure is valued at $5,000.00

Investigation determined the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.

Two juveniles and one adult were displaced are are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.


