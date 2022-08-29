St. Mary’s County Landfill to Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on September 10, 2022

Clean out your barn, basement, shed, garage, storage areas under kitchen sinks, etc., and take advantage of the opportunity to properly discard potentially toxic/dangerous materials on Household Hazardous Waste Day.

The event takes place at the St. Andrew’s Landfill Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., located at 44837 St. Andrews Church Road in California, MD 20619.

Hazardous waste items accepted for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint.

As latex paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed of with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust or paint drying crystals) before disposal. If you cannot do so, latex paint will also be accepted.

Unacceptable items include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid.

