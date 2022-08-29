Prince George’s County Man Sentenced to 32 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing a Teenage Girl for Over 2 Years

A 46-year-old man, formerly of Greenbelt, Maryland, was sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children and other charges stemming from sexual abuse that he committed against a minor girl in the District of Columbia and Maryland over more than two years. The victim was between the ages of 13 and 15 years old at the time.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves of the District of Columbia, U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron of the District of Maryland, State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy of Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Criminal Division

The defendant, who is not named here to protect the privacy of the victim, pleaded guilty in November 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, and second-degree child sexual abuse, with aggravating circumstances. He was sentenced by the Honorable Timothy J. Kelly.

Following his prison term, he will be placed on supervised release for life. He also must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.



In a related case, involving the same victim, the defendant pleaded guilty in June 2022 in Prince George’s County to second-degree rape. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for that offense.

The defendant admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl, and recording it on a cellphone, but claimed that he was only doing so to “train” the victim to fight off would-be rapists. More than 200 such images and videos were discovered on the defendant’s cellphones.

Additionally, when law enforcement took the defendant into custody on March 23, 2020, the victim disclosed that he had raped her earlier that day. He has been in custody ever since.

This case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The FBI task force is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking. Significant assistance was provided by the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office.

This case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative. In February 2006, the Attorney General created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amy E. Larson and Angela Buckner of the District of Columbia, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elizabeth G. Wright and Timothy F. Hagan of the District of Maryland, and Assistant State’s Attorney Niki Holmes, formerly of the State’s Attorney’s Office for Prince George’s County. Assistance was provided by Victim/Witness Advocate Yvonne Bryant.

