One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Guardrail and Residence in Lexington Park

On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Winding Way and Tri-Community Way in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a residence with one unresponsive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the corner of a single wide trailer with the operator unresponsive.

A short time after arrival, the operator became conscious, alert and was talking to First Responders.

Emergency medical personnel transported the single patient to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Police are investigating the collision. Preliminary investigation indicates the operator of the vehicle may have had a medical emergency.

No other injuries were reported.

