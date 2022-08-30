Paul A. McKay, 81 of Saint Inigoes, MD, passed away on August 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on March 14, 1941 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Benjamin McKay and Theresa (Carroll) McKay.

Paul married the love of his life, Ethel (Taff) McKay on April 20, 1963 and they were together for almost 60 years. He was employed by the Federal Government in Washington, D.C. as a Systems Analyst for 35 years. He enjoyed his boat, fishing and crabbing with friends and playing poker. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When he and the family went on vacation to the beach, he loved walking the beach looking for shark’s teeth. Until he became sick, he enjoyed making the trip to Florida to visit his youngest son and while making this trip he would also stop to visit with his sister in North Carolina.

He is survived by his children, Benjamin P. McKay of St. Inigoes, MD, Michael A. McKay of Glen Burnie, MD and Daniel R. McKay of Seminole, FL; his siblings, Robert C. McKay (Marion) of Ridge, MD and Nancy Urben (Paul) of Raleigh, NC; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Benjamin.

Family will receive friends on September 24, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Burial is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680, or Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680.

