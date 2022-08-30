Ernest Franklin “Frank” Buracker, Jr., 65, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home.

He was born on December 26, 1956 in Prince Georges County, MD to Ernest Franklin Buracker, Sr. and May Belle Rosson Buracker.

Frank graduated from Duval High School in 1975 and went on to work as a Heating and Air Conditioning Mechanic with the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission from where he retired in 2010 after 36 years of service.

After retirement, he enjoyed spending time fishing, cooking/grilling, listening to bluegrass music and especially spending time with family and his grandchildren.

Frank was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Buddy Buracker. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann Boswell-Buracker; his daughters, Jessica Hagy (James) of Mardela Springs, MD and Mackenzie Buracker; his son, James Buracker of Sharptown, MD; his step-son, Matthew Boswell of Rochester, NY and his son in law, Jeff Walton. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Roberts (Seth), Jonathan, Taylor, and James Hagy; Hunter and Caden Walton; Bentley, Hannah, Waylon, Hayden and Alexandria Buracker.

All services are private.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to:

St. Joseph’s Indian School

1301 North Main Street

Chamberlain, SD 57325

www.stjo.org

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.