William “Billy” Preston Hamilton, 51, of Newburg, MD, passed away suddenly at his home on August 3, 2022.

Billy was born on January 15, 1971, to William Donald Hamilton and Doris Elaine Windsor Hamilton.

After school, Billy worked in the construction field as a Master Carpenter. Billy could build or fix anything. Being a carpenter was his way of exhibiting his creativity. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He would fish every chance he got and won many trophies/awards for bass fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends-playing cornhole, camping, and telling stories about his fishing and hunting adventures.

Billy is predeceased by his loving wife, Angie Campbell Hamilton, his brother, Terry Windsor, and sister-in-law, Belinda Windsor. He is survived by his son Payton, his mother, Elaine, father Donnie (Mary), his brothers Michael, Jonathan (Karen), and Kevin (Tosha), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Billy has left us way too soon but the memories we have of him will always be in our hearts.

Family will receive friends for Billy’s Memorial Gathering on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 5-7 pm with a Memorial Service at 7 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal rescue/charity.

