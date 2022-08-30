Patricia Ann (Edison) Friend of Lexington Park, MD died peacefully in hospice care on August 19, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Billy Joey Friend. She is also survived by sons Trevor (Catherine) Friend and Todd (Kristin) Friend; grandsons, Evan and Jeremy Friend; and brother Ralph (Pat Sepowski) Edison.

Pat was born on March 8, 1940 and grew up in Middletown, CT and attended West Virginia Wesleyan College graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1962. While attending WVW she met and married Joey Friend on August 22, 1962 and soon after they moved to Southern Maryland. Pat worked her whole career for St. Mary’s County Public Schools beginning in 1962 as a teacher and then becoming a librarian and media specialist before retiring in 1999. She was a member of Lexington Park UMC and involved in numerous clubs including United Methodist Women, the Ski Club of St. Mary’s, the St. Mary’s Wine Society, the Pewter Pansies book club, and a local Mahjong group. She also served as co-President of the SMCPS Retirees association.

She will be lovingly remembered by many for her community involvement, entertaining stories, and great sense of fun.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated by Rev. Anna Schwartz at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, with a reception to follow at the Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

