Patricia “Patsy” Cooper Goin, 76, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on August 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

Patricia was born on June 30, 1946 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Carl Thomas Cooper and Mary Janice (Dunbar) Cooper.

Patricia attended Towson University and earned her Bachelor Degree in Early Childhood education. She returned home after college and started working for the St. Mary’s County Board of Education as a teacher. She taught in the St. Mary’s County school system for over 35 years until she retired. She met her loving husband James (aka Chuck) and they were married on June 15, 1968 in Leonardtown, MD and later started a family. Her hobbies included sewing and quilting. She was a devoted Catholic but most of all a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Patricia is survived by her children, Mary Alice Batts-Hatfield (Erik), of Baltimore, MD and Judith Leppo (Erik), of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Tyler Anson Batts, Dylan Thomas Hatfield, Ian James Leppo, and Ryan Erik Leppo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Henry Goin.

Family will receive friends for Patricia’s Life Celebration on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady’s Catholic Church, 41410 Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Our Lady’s Catholic Cemetery, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.