Bernard Alexander Wathen, 83 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home.

He was born on October 15, 1938 in Loveville, MD to the late George Wathen and Dorothy Gertrude Joy Wathen.

Bernard attended St. Joseph’s School and shortly after married Bertha Ann Farrell on June 23, 1961. Bernard was a tobacco and wheat farmer for 65 years. He was an avid history reader, enjoyed playing cards, pitching, farming, gardening, attending car shows, NASCAR racing, wrestling and boxing. Bernard loved his grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his children Randal A. Wathen of Mechanicsville, MD, Sandra L. Tennison (Tom) of Warsaw, VA, Cheryl Wood (Tommy) of California, MD and Perry M. Wathen (Nikki) of Mechanicsville, MD, brother Dr. George Wathen (Lucy) of Welcome, MD and grandchildren Jonathan Tennison, Joseph Tennison, Austin Wathen, Christina Wathen, Megan Wathen and Samantha Wathen, great grandchildren Levi Wathen. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Edna Burch and grandson Christopher Wood.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday September 6, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Funeral Service at 12:00 pm officiated by Deacon Ammon Ripple, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery Morganza, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s County Food Bank. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

