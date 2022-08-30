Margaret “Peggy” Simpson Robrecht, age 89, passed away at home on August 19, 2022.

Margaret was born on October 14, 1932 at her grandmother’s home to Samuel and Margaret Simpson of Lebanon, PA.

She was the wife of Brent Matthew Robrecht, whom she married on January 8, 1955 at St. Mary’s of the Assumption in Lebanon, PA. Brent passed away on April 12, 2021. They were married 66 years.

She is survived by her children: Michael and wife Tammy of Livingston, TX; Andrea and husband Robert Greer of Denton, MD; Bruce and wife June of Great Mills, MD; Keith of Callaway, MD; Mary and husband Bruce Robertson of Germantown, MD; Theresa and husband Tony Laurel of Callaway, MD; and her foster daughter Lolen Wendy Daugherty of Norfolk, VA; grandchildren Heather and husband Billy Schrader, Dallas Bonner, Travis Veltrie, Mason Robrecht, and Matthew Robertson; great grandchildren Brianna, Cameron, and Ryleigh Schrader, along with many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was the sister of Christine Odorisio of West Chester, PA and brother David of Lebanon, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Anna Mae Casciotti; and brother Samuel Simpson.

She attended St. Mary’s Parochial School in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School in 1950. She was employed in the credit department of Sears Roebuck & Co. until May of 1952 when she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. She attended basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas and trained as an IBM tabulating machine operator at Lowry AFB, Colorado. Margaret was assigned to Headquarters Air Research & Development Command in Baltimore and was quartered at Fort Holabird, MD as an Airman First Class. She loved her job and was planning on reenlisting when she met a certain Sergeant. They got along well and he was easy on the eyes, so instead she resigned and soon married Brent M. Robrecht. Together they nurtured a family and traveled across the country and overseas until he retired in 1969. They and their six children moved to St. George Island, MD, where Brent was born and raised.

Margaret worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Piney Point, MD for 20 years. She also worked in the library at the Harry Lundeberg School.

Margaret was a member of St. George Catholic Church in Valley Lee, MD. She taught CCD and later became a lector as well as a Eucharistic Minister, taking communion to homebound members of the parish. She was known for her deep faith, dedication to family, encouraging words, and many acts of kindness. Margaret had a strong sense of duty in whatever she did- whether to God, country or family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. George’s Catholic Church in Valley Lee where a Mass of Christian burial will be held with Father Paul Nguyen as celebrant at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at the church hall. Interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s or the Second District Fire Department.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.