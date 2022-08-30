David Alexander “Sunny” Reumont III, 93, of Avenue, Maryland, passed away on August 19, 2022 in Leonardtown, Maryland. Born on April 13, 1929 in Meridian, Mississippi, he was the son of Winifred Ready Reumont and David Alexander Reumont, Jr. He married Alta Marie Brown on September 15, 1951 at St. Dominics Church in Washington DC. He is survived by his wife and eight children, David Alexander (Diane) Reumont IV of Drayden MD, Michael Joseph Reumont of Avenue MD, Diane Marie (Harold) Burroughs of Mechanicsville MD, William Anthony (Deborah) Reumont of Charlotte Hall MD, James Keith (Minerva “Mae”) Reumont of Prince Frederick MD, John Kevin Reumont of Bristow VA, Mary Ellen Connealy of Sugarland TX and Christopher Reumont of Chipawa Falls WI, his brother Joseph Henry (Monica) Reumont of Deale MD, sister Winnie (Jack) Heberle of Middletown VA and sister-in-law Mary Lou Reumont (Maurice, deceased) of Houston TX. He and Alta have nineteen grandchildren: Kristin Wurie, David Reumont V, Kevin Reumont, Michael Reumont II, Matthew Reumont, Jessica Speck, Blake Burroughs, Daniel Reumont, John Reumont Jr., Jamie Reumont, James Reumont Jr., Jacob Reumont, Rick Connealy, Samantha Orta, Gabriella Reumont, Grayson Reumont, Cory Burich, Chelsea Reumont, Julia Reumont, and nine great grandchildren.

Moving to Washington, DC in the 1930’s, David graduated from St. John’s College High School in 1946. He served in the Navy from June 28, 1946 until his honorable discharge on April 30, 1953. During his service in the Navy, he was a fireman aboard the USS Hyman DD-732, stationed in the Mediterranean during the European Occupation after WWII. He then worked for Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company as a telephone installer, with top security clearance. He worked in the Capitol and White House during the presidencies of John F. Kennedy through Ronald Regan, and he traveled to Russia and Ireland to set up communication systems for President Nixon’s trips.

David and Alta raised their family in Forestville, and then Fort Washington, MD. David coached football for the Allentown Boys and Girls Club. He enjoyed watching his children’s sports during high school and college and made many close lifetime friends among the parents at Crossland and Friendly High Schools. He participated in numerous family-oriented camping trips with the Bell Tell Campers camping club. Upon retirement in the early 1990’s, David and Alta followed many of their friends to Springhill, Florida, and David became actively involved in the community at St. Francis Cabrini Parish in Springhill, Florida. David served as an usher during services and as a member of the Men’s Club, helping to maintain church grounds, buildings, and equipment and much enjoyed the camaraderie and teamwork among the other volunteers. David was a devout Catholic and a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus.

David and Alta returned to Maryland in September 2019 to live with their son Michael who gave him complete, loving care in his home. There were many caregivers assisting, including Lisa Armstrong, Aggie Lacey, and all family and in-laws, who were united in caring for him and his comfort during his failing health beginning with his fall in February 2022.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors, Disabled American Veterans, or having a Mass said for his Intention.

Thursday, August 25, 2022 – 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Family, Friends and Prayers Arrangements at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PA; 41590 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Friday, August 26, 2022- 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609

Friday, August 26, 2022- 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM Post-Funeral Family and Friend Gathering at Flora Corner Farm, 26385 Flora Corner Road, Mechanicsville MD 20659

Interment will be at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

