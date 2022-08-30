Keith Allen Waddle, D.O, 66, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Huntingdon, PA and Bethel Park, PA, passed on August 21, 2022 at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD.

Born a true Irishman, on St Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1956, he was the son of the late Grace and Jack Waddle, both of Bethel Park, PA. Keith married the love of his life and partner of 45 years, Nancy McGowan, on August 6, 1977. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Nicole Magee (husband Mike) of Leonardtown, MD and Sean Waddle (wife Meghan) of Roanoke, VA, his grandchildren Lilly Magee, Liam Magee, and Everett Waddle, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Mark Brzezinski of Washington, PA, as well as his nephews and niece. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Kathy McGowan Neal.

Keith earned the Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Bethel Park High School class of 1977. Keith went on to Washington and Jefferson College, where he was awarded an ROTC scholarship, graduating in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was commissioned in the United States Army, serving first as a Field Artillery Officer, then after completing flight school at Fort Rucker, AL where he served as a helicopter pilot until his discharge in 1984. Keith earned his Doctor of Osteopathy degree in 1988 from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine where he specialized in Gastroenterology. He and his partner Dr. Michael F. Gaugler, DO owned Huntingdon Gastroenterology Associates together for 20 years in Huntingdon, PA. Keith retired from medicine on July 31, 2020. He was a devoted Christian who lived his faith by serving and helping others with extraordinary bedside manner.

Keith never met a stranger. He was loved instantly by everyone who knew him. He was an awesome conversationalist, who could carry on an intelligent and informed discussion about virtually any topic, with anyone. Keith had an infectious smile and an extraordinary sense of humor. He enjoyed outdoor activities. He especially enjoyed grilling and hiking.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Interment with military honors will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Jason Hefner officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Keith, if you feel moved to console, give to a verified and deserving charity of your choice in his honor. He made the world a better place and we can all learn and benefit from this.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.