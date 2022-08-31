No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Apartment Building in Waldorf

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 4200 block of South Winds Place in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find that an elderly male drove his car into the building.

35 Fire/EMS members from area volunteer departments including the Special Operations Division responded to find the vehicle had jumped the curb striking the unoccupied area of the 4-story apartment building.

Special Ops Chief (Gimmel) requested the building be evacuated until the safety of the structure can be obtained.

The county building inspector was requested to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the 58-year-old male operator of the vehicle was uninjured and denied transport.

Firefighters secured power to the effected apartment.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

