NAS Patuxent River Announces Minor Road Construction Across Base Beginning September 2, to October 15

Naval Air Station Patuxent River is scheduled to complete minor road construction projects beginning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 for installation of speed tables at critical intersections throughout the base.

Speed tables are small, flat-topped speed bumps designed to slow traffic. NAS Patuxent River will install the speed tables at high-traffic crosswalks to improve pedestrian safety.

Command leadership instituted sweeping traffic safety reforms after reviewing traffic patterns over the past year. In addition to excessive speeding, pedestrian and bicyclist safety was found to be at risk. Pax River responded by lowering most speed limits around the base, as well as commissioning speed tables at well-used crosswalks.

The speed table installation schedule is as follows, *subject to change.

Shaw Road near Gate 3 roundabout: Sept. 2-3 (roundabout will remain open)

Buse Road between Davis Spur and Clinic: Sept. 9-10

Tate Road between VX-1 and VX-20: Sept. 16-17

Cedar Point Road between Jackson Rd and Ranch Road: 23-24 SEP

Buse Road past ASTC to the Auto Hobby Shop at Keane Road: 30 SEP-1 OCT

Cuddihy Road between the NEX Gas Station and Unaccompanied Barracks: Oct. 7-8

Cedar Point Road between MWR Tickets office and base theater (detour via Keane Road): Oct. 14

Whalen Road outside of Supply Building: Oct. 14-15