CSM Welcomes Back Hawks, Facilitates Conversations and Makes ‘Connections’ This September

Welcome Back Hawks! Fall Sessions Begin: Aug. 31/Sept. 1. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. All campuses.

La Plata Campus: AD Courtyard (Inclement weather location: CC Lobby).

Leonardtown Campus: Great Lawn between B & C Buildings (Inclement weather location: C Lobby).

Prince Frederick Campus: PFA Entrance Lawn (Inclement weather location: PFA Lobby)

Celebrate a return to campus for the fall semester! Stop by the tables for snacks, fun activities, and a free shirt. Be sure to enter our drawing for your chance to win prizes from the CSM bookstore. CSM Student Engagement staff will also be on hand to answer any questions and point everyone in the right direction. Free.

Transfer Thursday: York College of Pennsylvania Nursing. Sept. 1. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually most Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from select institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html



. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Online via Zoom. Join us online for some virtual karaoke fun with your classmates and CSM faculty and staff to cut loose in song! Belt out your favorite tunes or hang out to watch the fun. A professional karaoke DJ will MC the night and keep the party going. Attendees will receive a new 2022 Return of the Hawks tee shirt while supplies last. Student attendees will be entered into our raffle for a chance to win prizes. Free, pre-registration is required.

Labor Day Weekend (College closed). Sept. 3 – 5. The college will close for the Labor Day weekend from Saturday, Sept. 3 – Monday, Sept. 5. The college will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 6. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/09/labor-day-holiday.html.

Transfer Thursday: Temple University. Sept. 8. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions most Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from select institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point to ask your questions. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Big Conversation: Racial Trauma: Living and Coping with Trauma: the Unseen Force. Sept. 11. 2 – 5 p.m. Calvert Library, Virtual Branch, via Zoom. Join experts Dr. Jules Harrell, professor of psychology at Howard University, and Dr. Kevin Washington, Founder and CEO of Nyansapo Empowerment Works Unlimited Counseling Consultation, at an online event to learn how trauma impacts our lives, and how racial trauma is often an unseen force. In their talk and though small group activities, participants will discuss questions such as: Where does trauma come from, and what are the symptoms, stressors, and impact? What are some resources to addressing trauma? How does racial trauma affect the individual and communities? What can we do to end racial trauma? The forum is brought to you by The Big Conversation Partners in Dismantling Racism and Privilege in Southern Maryland. Free. Learn more and register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/09/big-conversation-racial-trauma.html.

Transfer Thursday: Southern New Hampshire University. Sept. 15. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions most Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from select institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in to ask your questions. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Connections Literary Series: Poets Martin Espada and Lauren Marie Schmidt. Sept.15. 12 – 2 p.m. La Plata Campus, Community Education (CE Building), Room 101 and Zoom. Join two poets whose work addresses some of the most pressing issues of our time for a conversation about their poetry. Martín Espada has published more than 20 books as a poet, editor, essayist, and translator. His new book of poems from “Floaters,” is the winner of the 2021 National Book Award. He is also the editor of What Saves Us: Poems of Empathy and Outrage in the Age of Trump (2019). Lauren Marie Schmidt is the author of “Filthy Labors,” which chronicles her volunteer teaching experience at a transitional housing program for homeless women in her native New Jersey, and three previous collections of poetry. Her work has appeared in many journals, including the North American Review, and has received numerous awards. Free. Learn more and register for the zoom event at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/09/connections-martin-espada-and-lauren-marie-schmidt.html.

Location: Night of Engineering: Southern Maryland Entry Program. Sept. 15. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, CE Building, Room 101 and Zoom. Learn about the College of Southern Maryland’s Mechanical and Electrical Engineering partnership with the University of Maryland College Park and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division located at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in St. Mary’s County, which offers a seamless pathway to a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering. Free; registration required. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/09/night-of-engineering.html.

Transfer College Visits. Sept. 29. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Transfer universities will visit all three CSM campuses to discuss opportunities with students. Free. The colleges and locations are as follows:

Prince Frederick Campus, Building A, Lobby: East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; University of Baltimore 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

La Plata Campus, CC Building, Lobby: University of Baltimore 10 a.m. –11 am.; University of Maryland School of Nursing 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Leonardtown Campus, Building C, Lobby: University of Baltimore. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.