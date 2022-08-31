UPDATE: Chesapeake Beach Man Succumbs to Injuries After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lothian

UPDATE: On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Traffic Safety Section was advised that the motorcycle driver succumbed from his injuries at an area trauma center. The investigation is still ongoing.

8/31/2022: On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to southbound Southern Maryland Boulevard (Route 4) and Talbot Road for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 2019 Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the Talbot Road crossover and made a right turn onto southbound Route 4 in front of a 2022 Harley Davidson FLHXS Street Glide motorcycle, which was traveling in the southbound lanes.

The rider of the Harley Davidson was unable to avoid striking the Honda and was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Vehicle 1 – 2019 Honda Accord operated by a 23-year-old male of Mount Ranier, Maryland. Not injured

Vehicle 2 – 2022 Harley Davidson FLHXS Street Glide operated by a 53-year-old male of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. Suffered life-threatening critical injuries.