Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Owings, One Adult and Two Children Seriously Injured

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Southern District officers were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 600 block of West Chesapeake Road in Owings.

The investigation revealed that a 2016 Toyota was either stopped or slowing while preparing to make a left turn from westbound West Chesapeake Road into a private driveway.

At the same time, a 2022 Ford truck traveling westbound on West Chesapeake Road approached the Toyota from the rear, and the two vehicles collided. This collision caused the Toyota to rotate, leave the roadway and turn onto its passenger side after striking a roadside berm. The Ford came to rest in the travel lane.

Anne Arundel County Paramedics responded to the scene to treat the victims. Three occupants of the Toyota and the driver of the Ford were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.

Vehicle 1 – 2022 Ford F-250 operated by a 60-year-old male of Owings, Maryland. Transported with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Vehicle 2 – 2016 Toyota operated by a 37-year-old male of Annapolis, Maryland. Transported with Serious injuries

Passengers of the 2016 Toyota included a 2-year-old male, and a 6-year-old male. The two year old suffered life-threatening injuries, the 6-year old suffered serious injuries.