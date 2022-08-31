Police Arrest 16-Year-Old and 18-Year-Old for Bringing Firearms to School; One Teen Was Wanted for Carjacking

August 31, 2022

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested two Suitland High School students who brought handguns on to school property on Monday morning.

The first student is a 16-year-old male from Suitland. He is charged as an adult. The second student is 18-year-old Christopher Harris of New Carrollton.

On Monday. August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies with the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff responded to the school to execute an arrest warrant for the 16-year-old student, who was wanted by the PGPD for a carjacking on June 29, 2022, in District Heights.

When the deputies and the School Resource Officer located the student, a gun was recovered from him waistband. He was taken into custody. He is charged with the original carjacking as well as multiple gun-related charges to include possession of a handgun on school property.

Several hours later, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the SRO received information that originated from a parent that a second student, Christopher Harris, was potentially armed with a handgun.

The SRO and school security personnel located the student in a hallway. A gun was located in his backpack. He was then taken into custody. Harris will be charged with multiple charges to include possession of a dangerous weapon on school property as well as multiple gun-related offenses.

This entry was posted on August 31, 2022 at 3:53 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.