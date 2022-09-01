St. Mary’s County Catholic Priest Charged With Indecent Exposure in Frederick County

On July 21, 2022, an adult male victim responded to the Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack to submit a complaint that a man was exposing himself while driving on Route 70.

Charging documents stated the victim was driving Westbound on Route 70 in Frederick County near the 56 mile marker, when he saw a man with no pants on was masturbating while driving. The victim stated this was the third time the same man in the same vehicle had done this, and believed he was being targeted.

The victim then took photos of the vehicle and registration plate.

During the investigation Troopers determined the vehicle was a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV and was registered to Jaroslaw Stanislaw Gamrot, age 58 of Rocky Ridge in Frederick County.

On July 25, 2022, Troopers made contact with Gamrot and during an interview he admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.

Gamrot was served a criminal summons for Indecent Exposure and has a preliminary court hearing scheduled on October 25, 2022.

