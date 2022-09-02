St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Body Found in Lexington Park

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 21500 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park, for the reported deceased body found.

The 911 caller reported a body was possibly located behind a trailer.

Deputies responded and located a deceased subject in the wooded area to the rear of the residence.

A crime scene was established at the end of Exquisite Court and Warwick Court in Lexington Park.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

