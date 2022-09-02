UPDATE: Death Investigation Continues After St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Locates Body in Lexington Park

UPDATE 9/2/2022: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the death investigation.

The unidentified victim has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

9/1/2022: On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 21500 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park, for the reported body found.

The 911 caller reported a deceased subject was possibly located behind a trailer and advised it was attracting animals.

Deputies responded and located a deceased victim in the wooded area to the rear of the residence.

A crime scene was established at the end of Exquisite Court and Warwick Court in Lexington Park.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are investigating.

