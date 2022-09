St. Mary’s County officials and numerous members of the community gathered Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new animal shelter in California.

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resource Center opens to the public on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

The facility provides four main components: a domestic animal shelter, a barn/stable for larger animals; an adoption center and office and training space for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.