UPDATE: Police Investigating 9-Year-Old Shot in Lexington Park During Home Invasion

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On September 4, 2022, at 3:57 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported home invasion with shots fired in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park.

Upon arrival a nine-year-old was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment and is in stable condition. Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined two suspects forced entry to the residence and discharged at least one firearm at the occupants, striking the victim. No additional injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension 78043 or by email at [email protected].

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area Children’s Trauma Center.

Suspects were described as two black males wearing all black with black masks.

