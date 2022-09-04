St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Seven New Deputies!

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome seven new deputies to the ranks, who took the oath of office on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

The seven graduating deputies are (from left to right): Deputy Joseph Senatore #404; Deputy Ryan Campbell #408; Deputy Christopher Truss #402; Deputy Paul Rodriguez #409; Deputy Myles Chase-Johnson #407; Deputy Darrell Stewart #310 and Deputy Devin Absher #405.

They officially graduate from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50 at a ceremony on Friday evening.

Upon graduation, our new deputies will join the Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Division.

We congratulate the Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50 graduates, and congratulations to Deputy Devin Absher for his perfect scores in the firearms training component of the academy!





