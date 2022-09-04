St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery and Assault in Lexington Park, Victim Transported to Hospital

On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 4:47 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for injuries after an assault.

Upon arrival, the victim stated he was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male victim to an area hospital with multiple injuries that were reported as non-life-threatening.

Around 9:45 a.m., emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the incident location in the 46000 block of Yorktown Road, for a 31-year-old male suffering from an overdose.

Police administered Naloxone (NARCAN) on the scene, and later placed the subject into custody after he denied care and transport from EMS

No known arrests have been made.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded. The investigation in ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

