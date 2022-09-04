St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office Mourns the Passing of Retired Sergeant George Kramer

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office mourn the passing of retired Sergeant George Kramer #13. Kramer passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Sgt. Kramer served in the United States Marine Corps and also worked as a police officer in Prince George’s County prior to his employment with the Sheriff’s Office in June of 1977.

During his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office he served as the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President from 1980-1981 and was a mentor to many deputies over the years, and served as a K-9 officer. Sgt. Kramer and beloved K-9 partner Dan faithfully served the citizens of St. Mary’s County for many years.

Sgt. Kramer retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in April of 1998, but remained devoted to the FOP and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Kramer will remain in our fond memories and be deeply missed.

