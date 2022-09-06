Impaired Driver Arrested After Head-on Collision in Lexington Park, One Transported to Hospital with Injuries

On September 5, 2022, at approximately 9:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Thompson Orchard Lane in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involving a bicycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision, and reported no bicycle was involved. (The Kia SUV has a bicycle rack on the rear of the vehicle)

Multiple witnesses stated the operator of the Audi sedan exited the driver seat and sat in the passenger seat before the arrival of First Responders.

The 19-year-old operator of the Kia SUV was transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons with non-life-threatening injuries

EMS obtained a care refusal from the operator of the Audi, where Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office then placed him in custody under the suspicion of impaired driving.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

