Police Charge 17-Year-Old with Manslaughter in Connection of Fatally Shooting 17-Year-Old Female

The Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting on Sunday in Suitland. The suspect is a 17-year-old male from Suitland. He is charged as an adult in the case. The victim is 17-year-old Ter’Nijah Ryals of Suitland.​

On August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive for the report of a shooting.

Officers discovered the victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. She died a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were among a group involved in an on-going dispute. During a confrontation on Sunday, the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect is charged with manslaughter and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. This remains an on-going investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

