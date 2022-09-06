Police Issue 22 Traffic Citations, Make Two Arrests and Recover Firearm During DUI Checkpoint in Charles County

September 6, 2022

Tracy Erik Nasir Jones, 21, of Indian Head

On Monday, August 19, 2022, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210.

22 traffic citations were issued, 2civil citations were issued for drug possession, and 2 arrests were made – one driver had an open warrant and another driver, Tracy Erik Nasir Jones, 21, of Indian Head, had marijuana and a loaded AR-style pistol in his car.

Jones was charged with possession of a concealed dangerous weapon.

Less than 24 hours later on Tuesday, August 19, 2022, a district court commissioner released Jones from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

The checkpoint was funded through an Impaired Driving Grant from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.


Tracy Erik Nasir Jones, 21, of Indian Head

This entry was posted on September 6, 2022 at 1:06 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.