UPDATE: Police Investigating Shooting on Patuxent River Naval Air Station, One Victim Flown to Trauma Center

UPDATE: Emergency Management officials at the air station confirmed today that at around 12:20 p.m., an individual fired shots in a residence in the Lovell Cove housing on base.

The base was placed on lockdown and emergency personnel responded to and secured the scene.

The individual has been transported to an area shock trauma center. There are no other shooters or victims. The lockdown has been lifted and the base has resumed normal operations.

“I am thankful to the Naval Air Station Patuxent River community for the way it responded to the emergency,” said Capt. Derrick Kingsley, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “Our law enforcement and emergency personnel and local law enforcement responded swiftly and professionally.”

An investigation is underway. More information will be released as it becomes available.

NAS Patuxent River has resumed normal operations.



UPDATE @ 1:48 p.m.: Lovell Cove scene is secured – shelter in place and base operations returning to normal with all base gates open as of 1:45 p.m.

Update @ 1:29 p.m.: Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported a female victim to an area trauma center with a gunshot wound to the upperbody.

All fire and rescue personnel have been placed in service. Police investigation is ongoing.

Further updates will be provided when they become available from NAS Patuxent River

UPDATE from St. Mary’s County – All citizens are urged to use patience and caution when travelling Northbound/Southbound Three Notch Road due to a large increase in traffic from NAS Patuxent River Gate 1, Gate 2, and Gate 3 being closed.

UPDATE from NAS Patuxent River – SHOTS FIRED IN LOVELL COVE, SHELTER IN PLACE – Shots reported in Lovell Cove Housing. NAS Pax River emergency personnel are on site, and the scene has been declared secure All personnel in Lovell Cove are directed to shelter in place until further notice for safety. All others avoid the location until further notice- This is not a drill

9/6/2022 @ 12:50 p.m.: On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at approximately 12:26 p.m., emergency medical personnel from St. Mary’s County was dispatched to the 22000 block of Chaffee Circle on the Naval Base, for a assist police / medical call.

While responding to assist, shots were fired and all fire and rescue units were ordered to stage away from the area.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 has landed on an airfield on the base awaiting patient information.

At least one victim has been shot and has serious injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

ALL residents and personnel in Lovell Cove are to shelter in place, remains indoors, avoid the area!

