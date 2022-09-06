One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Building in Huntingtown

September 6, 2022

On Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2500 block of Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, for the motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle struck a utility pole and was partially into a single story structure.

One occupant was transported by ambulance to an area treatment facility.

Police are investigating the collision. County building inspectors were requested to the scene to investigate the structural integrity.

Photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.



