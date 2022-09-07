Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living Presents Two New Programs and Job Opportunities





Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living (SMCIL) is excited to announce the launching of two (2) new programs within our organization. One will increase access to home health and self-direction for our consumers and the other will address the unique needs of individuals with disabilities and senior citizens that arose during the pandemic. These programs will target our consumers but provide information and awareness to all Southern Maryland and the surrounding areas.

“The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) provided funding to recruit, hire, and train public health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health challenges. SMCIL is happy to be a part of this initiative,” said Lidiya Belyovska, SMCIL’s Executive Director.

“We will be increasing our staff by adding a Social Support Specialist to our team whose sole focus will be to work closely with partner agencies to gain and provide information that is necessary to help better prepare and respond to future (if any) pandemics such as COVID-19. Our new staff person will connect our consumers to health and wellness services that will provide knowledge, programs, activities and address social isolation. The knowledge gained and shared during this effort will surely increase public health and wellbeing of older adults and people with disabilities.”

“In addition to our Social Support Specialist we in search of Part-Time Support Planners to support our “agency within our agency”, said Pamela Ford, SMCIL’s Deputy Executive Director. “SMCIL’s new Supports Planning Agency (SPA) is a subsidiary of sort that assists individuals with disabilities who qualify for Medicaid Long-Term Services and Supports with Comprehensive Case Management.” She added, “The program is in need of a part-time Supports Planner who will support individuals with disabilities to participate fully in the community by encouraging self-directed decision-making, person-centered planning, and appropriate supports when necessary.”

These two (2) new programs are a big part of the many changes that are taking place within SMCIL as we spread our wings to soar to greater heights and Empower Independence for all Southern Marylanders with disabilities.

To learn more about the new Programs and Job Opportunities at Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, visit our website at www.smcil.org.