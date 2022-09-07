Aeropark Farmer’s Market to be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022

The next “Fly-In” Market will be help on September 11th, but you don’t need a plane to visit! Drive, bike, or walk in to get fresh goods and produce. All businesses selling at our Airport Farmer’s Market are local small businesses that sell products that they have grown or produced themselves.

When you shop local, up to 68% of the money you spend stays in the community, so come help support the wonderful entrepreneurs that make Maryland unique. The market runs from 9am – 1pm and is located indoors so you can enjoy watching the planes go by while beating the summer heat.

This Airport Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Sotterley is sponsoring this special market at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

Vendors:

Boon Doggie Farm

Dixon Family Farm

Mully’s Brewery

Blue Wind

Achterberg Acres

No Guarantees Bakery

Olivin’s Olive Oils & Balsamic Vinegars

Double TT Oysters

Olga’s Cakes

Free State Ciders

Unforgoatable goods

Beez Knees (Ice Cream!)

Zekiah Farms (seasonal produce)

Intoxi-Cake-Tion

Tobacco Barn Distillery

Nativo Spices (Empanadas & take home pizza!)

The Garden International (mushrooms)

Sotterley (Growing for Good – sweet potatoes & potatoes)