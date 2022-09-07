15-Year-Old Killed, Another 15-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Quadruple Shooting at Capitol Heights 7-Eleven

The Homicide Unit is actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting Saturday night at a convenience store in Capitol Heights. The deceased victim is 15-year-old De’Andre Johnson of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, officers responded to the business in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road.

They located a total of four people with gunshot wounds who were all transported to area hospitals. Johnson died of his injuries a short time later. Another 15-year-old male was shot and is currently in critical condition.

Two adults were also shot. One has been treated and released from the hospital. The second adult is in stable condition with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. One of the adult victims is a store employee.

The preliminary investigation revealed two suspects walked into the convenience store and opened fire before fleeing the scene. At this point in the investigation, this does not appear to be a robbery attempt or a random incident. Investigators are looking into whether any of the individuals in the store were targeted by the shooters.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0042405.