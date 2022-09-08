Maryland Congressional Delegation Members Announce Over $2.8 Million in Federal Funding to Support Maryland Museums, Educational Institutions

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, and Kweisi Mfume (all D-Md.) announced $2,844,230 in federal funding to support projects at museums, libraries, and educational institutions across Maryland.

The funding, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), comes from annual appropriations legislation and the American Rescue Plan, both of which the lawmakers fought to pass.

“Maryland’s museums and library programs help connect residents to educational resources, catalog our rich history, and inspire people across generations,” said the lawmakers. “We will continue to support federal investments like these because they strengthen our communities and foster greater access to valuable cultural programs and tools to better preserve and explore our history.”

The awards include:

$496,070 for the University of Maryland, College Park’s Inverting Colonial Archival Authority: Increasing Access for Indigenous Communities in SNAC project;

$458,151 for the University of Maryland, College Park’s Crowdsourced Data: Accuracy, Accessibility, Authority project;

$399,698 for University of Maryland, College Park’s Launching the TALENT Network to Promote the Training of Archival & Library Educators with Innovative Technologies project;

$398,171 for Howard County Library’s Pathways to Success: Professional Development for Skilled New Americans project;

$275,045 for Sandy Spring Museum’s Equity in Metadata project and Advancing the Regional Folklife Center project;

$250,000 for the Baltimore Museum of Art’s American Collection Cataloguing, Digitization & Reinstallation project;

$249,900 for The Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture’s Accomplished Arts Apprentices project;

$246,195 for the Trustees of the Walters Art Gallery’s Across Asia project; and

$71,000 for the Baltimore Children’s Museum’s Strengthening Multi-Generational Early Childhood Education project.

The IMLS supports America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through federal funding, research, and policy development. In fiscal year 2022, the lawmakers worked to secure $268 million for the agency. In fighting to pass the American Rescue Plan, the lawmakers supported the creation of an additional IMLS grant program to support museum and library services in addressing community needs created or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and assisting with recovery.