16-Year-Old Arrested for Armed Carjacking, Police Recover Two Stolen Vehicles and Stolen Handgun, Search Continues for Second Suspect

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male from Laurel for committing an armed carjacking overnight. He is charged as an adult in the case.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m., patrol officers responded to a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue for a reported carjacking.

Officers spoke to the victim who had just been carjacked at gunpoint by two suspects in the parking lot. The victim was not injured.

The victim advised officers the suspects had left behind another car in the parking lot. That car was reported stolen on September 6, 2022, out of Laurel.

Officers with the Laurel City Police Department observed the carjacked vehicle at approximately 2:15 am at Cherry Lane and Route 1 and initiated a pursuit, which the PGPD joined.

That pursuit ended in a parking lot in the 10000 block of Baltimore Avenue in College Park. Officers from both agencies approached the carjacked car and arrested the sole occupant – a 16-year-old male, who had a loaded gun on his lap at the time of his arrest. That gun was recently reported stolen.

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged the 16-year-old suspect with armed carjacking, first degree assault and firearms offenses.

Investigators are working to identify and locate the second suspect involved in the carjacking.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0042921.