Legacy Flight Academy and Southern Maryland Project Management Institute Hosting Aviation and STEM Event at Charles County Airport

Legacy Flight Academy (LFA) and the Southern Maryland Project Management Institute is partnering to host an Eyes Above the Horizon event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Maryland Airport located at 3900 Livingston Road in Indian Head, MD 20640

The event is set to begin at 8 a.m., to 4:00 p.m. The purpose of the event is to introduce high school students in the Washington D.C., metropolitan area to educational and career opportunities in the field of aviation and STEM.

LFA is a non-profit organization that focuses on character-based youth aviation programs to continue the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American soldiers to successfully complete their training and enter the Army Air Corps. The organization works with partner organizations to help minorities and underrepresented youth achieve success in STEM and aerospace fields or careers while also emphasizing military career opportunities.

This is an opportunity for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students in Grades 9-12 to learn more about the field of study. Students must register in advance to attend the event.

Click here to register! and click here to learn more about the Legacy Flight Academy.