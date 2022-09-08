First Inaugural St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery to be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will host the inaugural St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9:00 – 12:00 p.m., in Leonardtown Square.

This family-friendly, free walk will celebrate those in recovery, help end stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, and bring awareness to the disease of addiction and how it impacts our community.

The Walk for Recovery is open to all interested community members and businesses. Join us to show your support for those in our community who have or are in recovery from a substance use disorder. Registration is highly recommended but not mandatory to attend. Click here to register!

Attendees will receive a t-shirt and water bottle (while supplies last). Recovery resources and information will be available. Come walk, connect, and celebrate! Featured activities include:

Face painting

Rock painting

Scavenger hunt

Giveaways

Naloxone/Narcan® training

Drum circle

Listening/sharing circle at On Our Own

What to Expect – from 9:00 a.m., to 12:00 p.m.: Music, recovery resources, children’s activities, and fun!

9:00-9:30: Registration and music with DJ Dream

9:30-9:45: Light Stretching

10:00-10:30: Walk [map]

10:30-10:45: Drum Circle (Round 1)

10:30-11:00: Listening/Sharing Circle (located at On Our Own)

11:15-11:30: Drum Circle (Round 2)

12:00: Event wrap