Maryland Department of Natural Resources Hunter Education – September is Tree Stand Safety Awareness Month

One of the most popular pieces of equipment used by deer hunters is a tree stand. Tree stands can be dangerous if they are used incorrectly or carelessly.

Nationally, one in three hunting injuries involves a tree stand. Falls from tree stands can be caused by a variety of factors, including a weakness in the stand’s structure and incorrect installation.

Hunters also may fall asleep while on their stands. Tree stands can also be a factor in other hunting accidents, including injury from accidental firing of a loaded firearm while the hunter is climbing to the stand.

To help prevent these accidents, follow these safety precautions:

Never carry equipment with you while climbing. Use a haul line to rais​e or lower your gear. Make sure guns are unloaded and broadheads are covered prior to raising or lowering firearms or bows with a haul line.

Since most climbing accidents occur when hunters are climbing up or down, always use a full-body safety harness when hunting from elevated stands. Review manufacturers recommendations before using any equipment. Never use a rope to replace a safety harness.

Read, understand and follow the factory recommended practices and procedures when installing commercial stands. Inspect portable stands for loose nuts and bolts each time they are used.

Choose only healthy, living trees when using climbing devices. Rough-barked trees such as oak are best. Do not use a tree that is rotten or has dead limbs.

Never put your weight on a single branch. Keep at least one hand and one foot on a secure place when reaching for the next hold.

Climb higher than the stand and step down onto it. Climbing up onto it can dislodge it.

Wear boots with non-skid soles, because steps or platforms can be slippery in rain, sleet or snow.

When climbing, always maintain three points of contact.

Tell a dependable person where you’re hunting and when you plan on returning. Map your whereabouts and leave a note at camp, at home or in your car so that you can be found.

Don’t fall asleep. This is a common cause of accidents. If you get drowsy, move your arms rapidly until you feel alert.

Never wear a ring in any climbing situation. Rings can catch on tree limbs and equipment.

As a precautionary measure, remove all logs, upturned and cutoff saplings, rocks and other obstructions on the ground below the tree stand.

Use updated equipment. When used properly, newer tree stand equipment is solid, safe and secure. Older models of safety belts offer some protection, but newer safety harnesses offer more protection.

Carry a whistle to call for help and carry a first aid kit, flashlight and cellular telephone in a fanny pack.